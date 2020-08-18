Sartell Creates CARES Act Relief Grant for Small Businesses

SARTELL --The city of Sartell is providing some funding to help small businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The Small Business Relief Program will make $250,000 of CARES funding available to eligible organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Grant payments will range between $500 to $15,000 to help cover expenses caused by the shutdown.

In order to apply for the grants, businesses must be located in Sartell, have at least 50 or fewer employees, been in operation at least 6 months prior to March 1st, and show how the business was directly affected by COVID-19.

The funds can be used for mortgage or rent payments, utility payments, or for purchasing PPE and other sanitizing products.

Applications must be emailed to city administrator Anna Gruber by September 9th.