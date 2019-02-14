Sartell – Cathedral Nordic Ski Team Wins State

BIWABIK -- There's some new gold coming central Minnesota's way as the Sartell/Cathedral boys Nordic ski team is bringing home a state title.

The team won the title Thursday at Giants' Ridge in Biwabik.

The team beat second-place Forest Lake 407 to 397. Alex , Will and Zach Nemeth were the top three overall skiers for the team, combining for 317 points. Alex Nemeth finished second overall in the tournament, with a total time of 30 minutes and 17 seconds.

Alex Nemeth says he had fun taking second overall in the tournament and helping his team take home the title.

"I'm really happy with that [my overall finish], it was a lot of fun, obviously I'd have liked one place higher - but what can you do? - I did my best."

Head Coach Joe Teff says this win was a culmination of their work this season, and a bit of a comeback.

"It was a great feeling, the boys worked hard all season and it took the entire team to make the win. We were actually behind, we had two races today and were behind after the first one. But we were able to come back and get the win after the second race."

Little Falls came in 13th in the tournament, no other central Minnesota teams placed in the top 15.