Sartell Asst. Superintendent Receives Outstanding Leader Award

SARTELL -- Sartell-St. Stephen Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson is being recognized for her leadership and commitment to education.

Nelson has been named the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA).

Get our free mobile app

The MASA is a professional organization of state school leaders dedicated to educational leadership for students.

Kyle Breitkreutz is the Director of Technology for Sartell-St. Stephen Schools. He says Nelson has been a leader not only in their district, but across central Minnesota and beyond.

Her involvement within the district and with MASA are clear examples of her dedication to help others in education through mentoring and leading by example.

Nelson has had a hand in the growing student and community popularity for the development of the District's music programs, STEAM opportunities and the improvement of facilities for music and theater programs.

She also played an integral role in the district's grade-level reconfiguration and related remodeling and constructions projects.

Nelson has worked in the district for 30 years, and has been Assistant Superintendent since 2013.