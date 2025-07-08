September 29, 1961 - July 1, 2025

Sandra Thomas, age 63 of Hawley, Minnesota died on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Sandra (Sandy) Thomas was born at St. Ansgars Hospital in Moorhead, MN on September 29, 1961 to Robert and Elaine Strom. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. She is survived by; her three children, Eric Thomas, Brittney Roden, and Curtis (Amber) Thomas; her three grandchildren, Isabellea, Ryan, and Luca; her sister, Judy (Greg) Jones; nephew, Josh; and great nephews, Trace and Jace.

Sandy lived in Hawley, MN until the age of 16, when the family moved to Long Prairie, MN. She graduated from Long Prairie High School and then attended Wadena Technicial College to be a beautician. She worked as a Lead Bindrey Operator for 30 years.

She really enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, softball, and walking trails. Sandy was spiritual, compassionate, and a hard worker. She was a true nature lover and enjoyed taking her children camping when they were young, and continued to do that with her grandchildren. She took great pride in being a mom and grandmother.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 12th, 2025 from 1:00 P.M to 4 P.M., at Conservation Park at 321 1st North, Sauk Centre, MN 56378