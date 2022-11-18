Sandra “Sandy” Susan Rau, 81, Sartell

September 2, 1941 - November 17, 2022

Private Graveside Services will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Sandra “Sandy” S. Rau, age 81, who passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022 with her family at her side at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Pastor Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandy was born September 2, 1941 in St. Cloud to Jerome & Agnes (Young) Skumautz. She married William “Bill” Rau on January 18, 1961 in South Dakota. Sandy was a homemaker and lived in the St. Cloud/Sartell area most of her life. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Sandy enjoyed crafting, sewing, embroidery, cross stich, and painting. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, had a green thumb, and knew the names of the flowers. Sandy was quiet, kind, caring, nurturing, and generous. She loved and was proud of her daughters and grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Pierre Michel) Petit-Frere of New Jersey, Robin Rau of Sartell, Tina Ferguson of Richmond, Gerri (Jim) Settergren of Duluth, Holly (Ray) Hausenfluck of Royalton; grandchildren, Richard, Tony, Mitchell, Lindsey, Jordyn, Cristin, and Tray; and siblings, Pat Honer of St. Cloud, Dave Skumautz of Wisconsin, and Phil Skumautz of the Twin Cities. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill on March 25, 2019; sisters, Carol Pfannenstein and Janice Rau; and brother, James Skumautz.