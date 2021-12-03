Sandra “Sandy” K. Austin, 78, Sartell

November 13, 1943 - November 30, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Sandra “Sandy” Austin, age 78, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandra Kay was born November 13, 1943 in North St. Paul to Donald & I. Madell (Biebighauser) Curtis. She married Richard Austin on February 14, 1998. Sandy worked for Fingerhut for 31 years and most recently in housekeeping at the AmericInn in Sartell. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in Christ Care Group, known as “Creative Crafts” and cleaned the church kitchen often. Sandy was quiet, graceful and persevered through life’s struggles. Sandy always thought of others before herself and was beautifully humble in every aspect of her life.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Richard “Rich” of Sartell; and sisters, Nancy Lee (Johnny) Maples of Tennessee and Gwen (Ken) Sigsworth of Arizona. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Curtis.

Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church General Fund.