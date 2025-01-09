Sandra (Sandy) Burtness, 80, St. Cloud

November 28, 1944 - January 3, 2025

Sandra (Sandy) Burtness peacefully passed away Friday, January 3, 2025 at Quiet Oaks after a short fight with glioblastoma. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Stephanie Christoffels will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sandy was born November 28th, 1944 to Chester and Lorraine (Anderson) Marty at Graceville, MN Hospital. She was the second born out of nine children. She attended elementary and high school in Chokio, MN. After graduation Sandy attended Moorhead University and earned a degree in Language Arts and Social Studies. Sandy started teaching English at Sauk Rapids Jr. High in 1966.

Sandy met her husband Robert (Bob) Burtness through their education connection. They married on June 3, 1972. They have two children: Holly Burtness of St. Cloud and Brian (Abby) Burtness of Henderson, MN. While teaching full time and having an infant and 5 year old, Sandy went back to earn her Master s Degree in Education from St. Cloud State.

Throughout her life Sandy enjoyed traveling, gardening (flowers and veggies), and spending time with family and friends. Most notably attending all the sporting/musical/school events. Once she retired from teaching, she was able to travel more, spend more time in her beautiful gardens and get involved in the community. She was involved in several groups at her church home, Bethlehem Lutheran, St. Cloud. Politics was a great interest of Sandy s and was an election judge for 20 years. As grandchildren joined the family, she was always prepared to attend their events like she had with their parents.

Sandy is survived by her husband Bob; children, Holly and Brian (Abby); grandchildren, Aiden Forstner, Beckett and Zoey Burtness, and Ayden and Ansley Volek; her siblings, Allen (Kathie), Jan (Wayne), Renee, Marcia (Gertjan), Keith (Maria); sister s in law; Deanne (Tom) Marty, Christine Burtness (Dale Van Cleve); brothers in law, Jerry (Gail) Lindor, Paul (Jean Marie) Burtness; 25 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lorraine Marty; brother, Tom Marty; sisters, Karen Ann and Gail Lindor.

Sandy was passionate about many things including education and community well-being. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local school, Quiet Oaks, local hospice program or cancer research.