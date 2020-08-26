Sandra “Sandi” Mildred (Reed) Roketa, 54, Bowlus

October 12, 1965 - August 25, 2020

Sandi Roketa age 54 of Bowlus, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the St. Benedict Care Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Bowlus Community Center from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Roden Family Cemetery in rural Long Prairie, MN.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Stan; children, Christina, Gary, Jeremiah and Lucas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.