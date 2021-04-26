Sandra M. Pierskalla, 65, St. Cloud

December 12, 1955 – April 24, 2021

The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Sandra Pierskalla, age 65 of St. Cloud, formerly of Avon, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 28, at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Wednesday morning at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Sandra died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short illness. Arrangements are with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Sandra was born December 12, 1955 in St. Cloud to Anthony and Dorothy (Smith) Pierskalla. She grew up in Avon and at age 28, moved to St. Cloud. She worked at WACOSA while living in St. Cloud. She was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Sandra is survived by her sisters; Mary Lou Brinkman, Grey Eagle; Joan Silbernick, Little Falls; Carol (Gary) Spoden, Foley, Linda (Ken) Stoermann, Avon and brother-in-law, Philip Kostreba, Holdingford.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Judy Pierskalla and Doris Kostreba; her brother, Howard Pierskalla and brothers-in-law, Eugene Brinkman and Tom Silbernick.

The family would like to thank Tom and Lisa Archer for the care they gave Sandra for over 32 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.