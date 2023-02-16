Sandra M. Anderson, 78, Becker

December 29, 1944 - February 15, 2023

attachment-Sandra Anderson loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Sandra M. Anderson, age 78, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Elk River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Sandra was born December 29, 1944 in Minneapolis to Paul and Severa (Kreibich) Schwab. She was happily married to David Anderson. Sandra worked as the County Clerk for Sherburne County. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Sandra enjoyed baking, gardening and traveling. She liked to help others and always had a smile.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Michael Szabla of Elk River, Robert Szabla of Becker, and Cheril Bengtson of Becker; grandchildren, John and Meghan Bengtson, Zachary and David Szabla; great grandchild, Wilow and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Szabla and David Anderson; sisters, Charlotte Nielsen and Paula Yerxa; and brothers, Thomas and Charles Schwab.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church at 12100 Sherburne Ave, Becker, MN 55308.