Sandra D. Saxon, 61, Foley

April 2, 1962 - March 19, 2024

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Denise Saxon, age 61, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024. She was born on April 2nd, 1962, in Princeton Minnesota, to David Sr. and Phoebe Saxon. Sandy grew up in Foley, Minnesota and attended the Foley Public Schools. She attended Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park, as a child.

Sandy loved Minnesota. She lived in many different cities throughout the state with her long time spouse, Wayne Fenney Sr., who she met when she was seventeen. Sandy’s biggest and best accomplishment was raising her four children. She helped at her children’s school, and went to the College of Saint Benedict and became a certified home health aid.

Sandy loved to cook and was amazing at it. Whenever visiting Sandy, you left with a to-go plate and a full belly. Sandy enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She had a great sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh. She also gave the best foot rubs! She was an animal lover and enjoyed spoiling her granddogs, and great granddogs. Sandy was a wonderful and caring spouse, mother, sister, and grandma. Sandy will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

Sandy is survived by her life partner, Wayne Fenney Sr. of Bricelyn, MN. Her children, Maria (Stuart) Peabody, of Stanchfield, Jesse Fenney, of St. Paul, Jeremiah Fenney, of Live Oak, FL, and Rebecca Fenney, of St. Cloud. Siblings, David Saxon Jr, of CA, Ronald (Deb) Saxon, of MT, Loren (Theresa) Saxon, of Glenville, Elaine (Jeff) Fouquette, of TX, Dyan Saxon, of Plymouth, Shirley Stone, of Foley, Phylly Saxon, of Sheridan, MT, and Evelyn Saxon, of St. Cloud. Grandchild, Haley (Cullen) Peabody, of Harris.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Phoebe and David Saxon Sr, and brother, Louis Saxon.

Our family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and kind words. We are grateful for everyone that was involved in the care of Sandy in the last year.