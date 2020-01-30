Sandi L. Hilsgen, 61, Rockville

September 26, 1958 - January 29, 2020

A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Sandi L. Hilsgen of Rockville, MN, who passed away on January 29, 2020, will be held on February 8, 2020. A visitation will be from 1:00-3:15 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN with the memorial service following from 3:30-4:30 p.m. A private inurnment will be at a later date.

Sandi was born on September 26, 1958 to Donald and Laurel (Cox) Schwarzkopf of Becker, MN. She was the youngest of five children and grew up in rural Becker. She attended Becker Public Schools where she graduated in 1976. She attended St. Cloud State University and graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of speech pathology. She married Glen Hilsgen on June 27, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN. Sandi worked for two yeas at Jordan Public Schools as a speech therapist before returning to college at St. Cloud State University to earn her master’s degree in Early Childhood Special Education with licensure in pre-kindergarten education. She worked in the ROCORI School District for 32 years in the fields of speech therapy, early childhood education, and school readiness.

Sandi and Glen have two sons, Dan and Eric, who are each married and have children of their own. Following her retirement from teaching Sandi spent a great deal of time with her grandchildren, which was her greatest joy. Sandi loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a lifelong love of horses. She loved to travel, especially to the mountains and the ocean. Her many interests and hobbies included bicycling, reading, crafting, rock hounding, antiques, flowers, and birds.

Sandi is survived by her father, Donald; husband, Glen; children, Dan (Megan) and Eric (Shannon); grandchildren, Brock, Colton, Maddie, and Hazel; siblings, Sherry (Rick) Busse, Linda (George) Lemperes, Craig (Sandy) Schwarzkopf; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends made on her life journey.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Laurel Schwarzkopf, infant brother Jeremy and brother Larry Schwarzkopf.