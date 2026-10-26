Fort Ripley — Sam L. Plante, 90, of Fort Ripley, died Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Center.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, October 27, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Sam L. Plante obituary