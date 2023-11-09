Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Bell Ringing campaign kicks off Friday.

Lieutenant Nate North says they have a goal of $182,000 for the St. Cloud Salvation Army with money raised supporting its daily operations throughout the year.

They will have about 20 kettle locations around the St. Cloud metro location.

North says they have about 1,000 volunteer hours signed up so far but they need 7,000 hours of volunteer time throughout the season. He says volunteers make a huge difference.

The kettle that's staffed with volunteers will out perform a kettle that's just hanging out there 10 to 1 easily.

North says signing up to ring the bell is as easy as going online.

We are online we use registertoring.com. You can go online and see what's available, it'll list all of our locations, and all of the available hours. It also lets us know that you signed up.

You can also call the St. Cloud Salvation Army at (320) 252-4552 and ask for Laura.

They have a kick-off event Friday evening at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the giant Red Kettle there.

The bell-ringing campaign runs through December 23rd.

Another Salvation Army 2023 Holiday Program is Angel Tags which runs through December 15th. Distribution will be on December 20th. This is for children ages newborn to 14. Items needed include teen gifts, stocking stuffers, toys and monetary donations.

