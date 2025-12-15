August 18, 1942 - December 11, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Sally Jeanne Hansen, aged 83, of Little Falls and formerly of Hastings, MN, passed away on December 11, 2025, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, Minnesota. A private family service will be held at a later date in Valley City, North Dakota.

Born on August 18, 1942, in Valley City, North Dakota, to Raymond and Clara (Storbeck) Krug. She was raised on the farm in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School. On December 29, 1963, she was united in marriage to Albert Hansen at First Lutheran Church in Valley City. The couple established their home in Hastings, Minnesota, where they were blessed with two children, Eric and Stephanie.

Sally was dedicated to her work in accounting, holding positions at First National Bank, Polka Dot Dairy, and Gary Kramer & Associates. Upon retirement, she and Albert relocated to Motley and subsequently to Little Falls.

Sally had a great passion for life, enjoying activities such as playing bridge and pinochle, bowling, volleyball, travel, antiquing, and casino fun. She was a loyal sports fan and enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren in hockey and baseball. She made sure her grandchildren felt special and made sure the birthdays and holidays were full of creative and memorable food and fun.

She loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and provided a loving home for many stray and shelter animals over the years. She faithfully supported the Humane Society and St. Jude's Hospital. She enjoyed volunteering at the Motley Methodist Church, Mary of Lourdes Elementary School lunchroom, and the Pine Grove Zoo.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Albert Hansen; her children, Eric (Shelly) Hansen, Stephanie (Ryan) Kray; her grandchildren, Aidan, Collin, and Nolan Kray, and Lauren, Connor, and Ethan Hansen.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Clara Krug, and her sisters, Irene Compson, Colleen Greb, Helen Johnson, Rae Compson, and Janice Jorgenson.