Safety is the Top Concern for St. Cloud School District Families

St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam has been in her new role for almost a month. She joined me on WJON today. Putnam says she's been reaching out to School District staff and families to identify the top concerns they have. She says every parent wants their child to be successful and safe.

Putnam says they partner with local police departments to make sure they are up to date on their safety procedures, doing some cross training in the coming days and weeks so the staff and students know how to respond in times of possible crisis. She says that is on the minds of many people right now due to recent events in the country.

In August the school administrators return. Putnam says they will be making sure their school expectations are aligned with insuring safety in the schools. She says they'll be taking a look at cell phone use during the day, making sure they are responding consistently when students make choices that lead to a lack of safety in the building which could include fighting.

Putnam says there are no curriculum changes planned for the coming year. She says the curriculum is reviewed on a regular cycle. Putnam says they are always looking for more families to join their learning and teaching advisory team. She says this group reviews curriculum changes. Putnam says if anyone is interested in joining to reach out to her. She says they have other advisories committees people can volunteer for which includes community education advisory, and special education student services advisory. Putnam says there are lots of ways to get people involved and she really welcomes the community into the public schools.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.