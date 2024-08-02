Ryan Jon Slingluff, 48, St. Cloud

May 11, 1976 - July 21, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, in the St. Cloud Holiday Inn Celebration Room at 1:00 – 4:00 PM, and a time of remembrance and sharing will be at 2:30 PM. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Ryan Jon Slingluff was born on May 11th, 1976, in St. Cloud, MN, to Terry and Jeanne (Coolon) Slingluff. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1996. He worked at the St. Cloud Hospital dining services for 25 years. His favorite role was being the St. Cloud State men’s basketball Bench Coach which he also did for 25 years. During his life, Ryan participated in Special Olympics, Project A.S.T.R.I.D.E, Boy Scouts, and Husky Hot Shots. He also volunteered at Country Manor nursing home. Things that brought him joy were his family and friends, sports, music, and dancing. Bon Jovi was a favorite artist of Ryan’s, as he attended over 15 concerts.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Terry and Jeanne, St. Cloud; sister, Vicki, Minnetonka; aunts and uncles, Barb (Elmon) Tatroe, Kathy Rawlings, Iowa City, IA, and Jim (Lyn) Coolon, Billings, MT; and many cousins and their families.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale and Helen Slingluff, and James and Betty Coolon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ryan Slingluff for the SCSU Men’s Basketball Program.

The Slingluff Family would like to thank family and friends who helped Ryan during his life. A special thank you to Quality Care Services, and the medical staff at the St. Cloud Hospital.