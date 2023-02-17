RV and Camp Show This Weekend in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Hundreds of RVs and camper trailers are on display this weekend.
The 49th Annual PleasureLand RV and Camper Show runs at the River’s Edge Convention Center all weekend.
Hundreds of campers and RVs are packed onto the convention floors featuring the latest advancements and features.
Jon Gaida is the Director of Sales at PleasureLand. He says destination trailers are a hot trend in camping. Destination trailers are large campers that are delivered to a seasonal camping spot and set up. They usually feature home-like conveniences, like sliding patio doors and larger kitchens and living rooms.
Another hot trend is class B RVs. Built on a van chassis, these smaller RVs look like a conversion van.
The show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
