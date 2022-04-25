Ruthi Voit, 82, St. Cloud

December 6, 1939 - April 22, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Ruthi Voit, 82, of St. Cloud will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. Ruthi was called home to the Lord on April 22, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 12 Noon on Wednesday at the church.

Ruthi was born on December 6, 1939 in St. Cloud to Frank and Thelma (Wire) Ahrens. She attended St. Cloud School of Business prior to her employment in banking and later with Fingerhut. She married Roman Voit on November 21, 1959 in Minneapolis and they lived in St. Cloud most of their lives. Ruthi was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Later she shared her caregiving skills by providing childcare for family and friends. Ruthi was also active with her church family, preparing the monthly newsletter, helping in the kitchen and serving as deacon. She also volunteered with the Red Cross.

Ruthi enjoyed music, trips to the casino, roller skating and taking part in her coffee and walking groups. Above all, she treasured spending time with her loved ones. She will be remembered for her contagious smiles, warms hugs and little waves.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Romie; children, Rodney (Debbie) of Willmar; Roni (Bill) Janssen of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Damon, DeAnna, Desmond and Tim; many great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Roger Ahrens of Minneapolis; and sister-in-law, Rosemary (Roger) Hunt of WI; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Elmer Peterson; and sister, Nancy (Donald) Oswald.

A heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for their loving care.