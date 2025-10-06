November 9, 1942 – October 4, 2025

Ruth Ann Sundby died peacefully on October 4th, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House with family members beside her. Our family would like to thank Quiet Oaks for the wonderful comfort they provided to Ruth and our family.

A service will be held for Ruth at First United Methodist, Sartell, MN, on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9a.m. to 11a.m.

Ruth was born in Mason City, Iowa on November 9, 1942. She was the second child of Russell and Dorothy Willey (Smith), having an older brother named Craig. As a baby she lived in Mason City, Iowa, but in December of 1944, her family moved to Wadena, Minnesota. They lived in Wadena until Ruth finished 7th grade when they moved to Robbinsdale (Minneapolis, MN).

Ruth was always an excellent student. In high school she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended and finished her college career at St. Cloud State University (SCSU) in only three years with a degree in elementary education. Later she earned a master’s degree in Education at SCSU.

During her first year at St. Cloud State, she met her future husband, Larry. On their first date they went to a basketball game. She enjoyed sports and probably watched more SCSU tennis matches than anyone ever. After dating for over a year they became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1962. Ruth and Larry were married in St. Cloud at the Methodist Church on August 23,1963, a Friday, the same day Ruth graduated from college. Two days later, Ruth was interviewed and accepted a teaching position in Frankfort, Kentucky, where Larry had his first job. They enjoyed Frankfort but moved 18 months later to Minneapolis to take new jobs and to be closer to family and friends. A couple of years later they moved to St. Cloud, where Ruth was a substitute teacher. At this time, September 1967, Kristin was born. Three years later Julie joined the family. Ruth loved being a mother.

In 1971, Larry entered a PhD program in Lincoln, Nebraska. After three years, they moved to Bowling Green, Ohio. Finally, in 1975, they permanently moved back to St. Cloud where Ruth taught many years in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district in special education. She was an outstanding teacher. She retired in 1999.

Ruth was well known for many talents. She was a wonderful cook! Her stained glasswork is exceptional. She learned to weave on a full-size loom. As a quilter she won awards and her work is featured in two quilting books. Ruth did exceptional craft work. Traveling was also a love of Ruth’s. She liked to learn about places and people. Ruth and Larry have many international friends, having visited over 60 countries. Ruth was also a hospice volunteer for over twenty years.

Most of all she loved her family. Her daughters Kris and Julie were very, very special in her life. Their husbands Jay and Andy were loved like her own sons. Kris’ children: Alexie and Nicholas, and Julie’s children: Nathan and Grant, she viewed as real treasures, and they brought unending joy into her life.

Ruth is lovingly remembered by her husband, Larry Sundby, of St. Cloud, Minnesota; two children, Kris (Jay) Portz of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Julie (Andy) Martin of Cold Spring, Minnesota; grandchildren, Alexie and Nicholas Portz, and Nathan and Grant Martin.

She is preceded in death by parents and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a cause or organization in her memory.