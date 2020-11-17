Ruth Sherk, 92, Foley

May 18, 1928 - November 12, 2020

Ruth Sherk, age 92 of Foley passed away November 12, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at New Life Church, Foley, Minnesota. Rev. Jim Von Wald will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ruth Sherk was born May 18, 1928 in Highland Park, Michigan to Cecil and Etheleen (Mollard) Rosenberger. She met Jerry Sherk at an amusement park while he was stationed at Wurtsmith Air Force Base and they were married on February 17, 1951 in Highland Park. They bought a house in Detroit, Michigan and had two children, Linda and Ruth before moving to Foley in 1960. Once in Foley, they had two addition sons, William and Scott and owned and operated, Foley Plumbing and Heating, from 1960-1992 where she worked as a book keeper. Ruth and Jerry lived in Foley and raised their family all of their married life. Ruth was an avid reader and member of the Homemakers Club for several years. She was very active in her area church affiliations.

She is survived by her children: Ruth (Gary) Gruba, Foley; William (Candace), Foley; Scott (Mardel), Foley and grandchildren: Adam, Kelly, Shantel, Aaron, Alexander and Kori as well as great grandchildren: Samantha, Izabelle, Ella, Trevor, Ryan and Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerry and daughter, Linda. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William 'Bill' Rosenberger; sister, Alice Mae Gates and grandson, Keith Sherk.