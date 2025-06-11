Ruth Pekarek, 84, Foley

October 24, 1940 - June 10, 2025

Foley Funeral Home Foley Funeral Home loading...

Ruth Pekarek, age 84 of Foley, passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ruth Darlene Pekarek was born October 24, 1940 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Theodore and Mathilda (Prock) Schieffer. She married Norman Pekarek and later divorced. The couple had two children, Beverly and B.J. Ruth worked at the Foley Produce, the Foley Turkey Hatchery and Westling Manufacturing in Princeton. She enjoyed her birthday club friends, Foley Area C.A.R.E. outings and Tuesday Bible study. Her greatest love was being a grandmother and great grandmother. The family would like to thank Shirley Dingmann for being a dear and true friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Bev (Marvin) Moulzolf, Foley and grandchildren: Jake (Sarah), Foley, Adam (Brittany), Princeton; Jeremy, Foley and Brittany Pekarek as well as great grandchildren; Caitlyn, Emma and Rolland and brothers and sister; Ted, Virgil, Al and Marilyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, B.J. and brothers and sisters.