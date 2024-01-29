Ruth M. Neron-Heipley, 102, Sartell

October 28, 1921 - January 26, 2024

attachment-Ruth Neron-Heipley loading...

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Ruth M. Neron-Heipley, age 102, of Sartell. Ruth passed away peacefully on January 26, 2024 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ruth was born October 28, 1921 in St. Cloud, MN to August R. and Marie R. (Schmitt) Zitur. She attended St. Mary’s grade school, St. Benedict’s Academy and the College of St. Benedict. She married Sherman Neron on April 17, 1943 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They operated Sauk Rapids Furniture for several years until Sherman passed away on September 25, 1972. Ruth married John C. Heipley on May 17, 1975 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in golden Valley. John passed away on December 26, 2006. She was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and Christian Women, an honorary life member of St. Monica’s Christian Women at Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids, a member of St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary Post 328, St. Cloud Country Club and a charter member of the Sauk Rapids Lioness Club.

Ruth was an avid golfer, she enjoyed all sports, music and arts. The highlight of her life was family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Nan Neron of Coon Rapids and Diane (Allan) Dingman of St. Stephen, grandson Jeff (Ann) Dingman of Deer River, John’s children Emilie Thomas and Tom Heipley and sisters-in-law Charlotte Neron and Donna Zitur as well as many nieces, nephews and extended realtives.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, brother Robert and sister Ruth Zitur.

Ruth’s family wishes to thank the staff at Country Manor for their care and compassion.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the donor’s choice.