Ruth E. Deglmann, 92, Princeton

October 23, 1930 - January 6, 2023

attachment-Ruth Delmann loading...

Ruth E. Deglmann, age 92 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 6, 2023, at the Elim Wellspring Rehab Center in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor David Jay Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:00 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Ruth Ellen Larson was born to Nels and Laura (Madsen) Larson on October 23, 1930, in Glendorado. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Santiago. Ruth graduated from Princeton High School in 1948. She met the love of her life, Russell “Russ” Dean Deglmann, they were married on June 18, 1950, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and together they raised their family of three children, Ron, Vicki, and Joni.

Ruth’s faith was very important to her. She was the church organist for many years, and she also sang and played for weddings and funerals. She worked as a waitress for many years at the K-Bob Café, Shirkey’s Café, Sanborn’s, and Farm Supper Club. She also worked for Kaun Floral and gave piano lessons. Ruth was an American Legion Auxiliary member for 68 years.

Ruth and Russ loved spending time with the grandchildren and going to all of her son and grandsons’ baseball games; they were the biggest cheerleaders. She also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, playing her favorite game of Skip-Bo, making her famous Norwegian Pancakes, and was a Hall of Fame bowler. Above all else, Ruth was the best mom, grandma, and great-grandma, and her family was so thankful to have her in their lives for as long as they did. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her children, Ron Deglmann of Princeton, Vicki (Dean) Carling of Princeton, and Joni (Duaine) Anderson of Princeton; grandchildren, Chad (Emily) Carling, Paul (Jill) Deglmann, Ryan (Jodi) Carling, Brad (Katie) Anderson, and Neil (Samantha) Anderson; step-grandchildren, Mike Sutliff and Terri (Gary Jensen) Sutliff; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evan, Hannah, Sofia, Erik, Bennett, Alayna, Conner, with twin boys on the way; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell in 1999; brother, Lyle Larson; and daughter-in-law, Audrey Deglmann.

The family would like to thank the teams of the Elim Wellspring in Princeton and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care of Ruth. They were all so very special to Ruth and her family.