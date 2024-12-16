Russell Allen Walters, 62, Foley

September 24, 1962 - December 14, 2024

attachment-Russell Walters loading...

Russell Allen Walters, age 62, of Foley, was called to his heavenly home on December 14, 2024. He passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications due to COPD. Cremation services will be provided by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Pastor Dave Johnson will officiate a family burial at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Foley, MN, at a later date.

Russell Allen Walters was born on September 24, 1962, in St. Cloud, MN, to George and Caryl (Youso) Walters, and was greatly loved by his stepmother Sue Walters. He graduated from Foley High School in 1981 and then attended SCSU, receiving a degree in marketing.

Through two separate marriages, Russell was blessed with three beautiful children whom he loved dearly. He worked for Coborn’s, Fingerhut, and CVN, and found his niche working for Anderson Trucking Service as a heavy hand broker for 23 years. Russell enjoyed going to the cabin, fishing, and sitting by the campfire with his family. He loved to tell jokes, talk about politics, and enjoyed all sports, especially football.

Russ is survived by his children, Jacob (Jenny) Walters, Cody Walters, and Nicole (Isaac) Backes; three grandchildren, Demi, Brooks Walters, and Casey Backes; siblings, Mary (Steve) Ostby, Foley, Colette (David) Hendrickson, Foley, Jason (Renee) Walters, Pequot Lakes, MN, and Shane ( Natalie) Walters, St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.