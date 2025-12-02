May 13, 1942 - November 28, 2025

Russell “Russ” Allen Johnson, 83, of Bloomington and Upsala, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025, at Wealshire of Bloomington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN. Burial will take place in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church Cemetery in Upsala, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Upsala.

Russ was born on May 13, 1942, in Minneapolis to James and Palma (Skomedal) Johnson. Russ lived a life defined by service, education, integrity, and unwavering devotion to his family and community. Russ grew up in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, where he formed lifelong friendships and values that shaped his compassionate and principled approach to life. He often spoke fondly of the summers he spent with his aunt and uncle in Thief River Falls—memories he cherished as some of the most meaningful and formative of his youth.

A proud graduate of Saint Cloud State University, Russ earned his master’s degree in physical education. During his college years, he played football for SCSU, embracing teamwork, discipline, and leadership—qualities that would become hallmarks of both his professional and personal life. Russ began his career as an educator and coach, teaching in several Minnesota communities, including Kimball, Benson, and Grey Eagle. While in Grey Eagle, he served as head football coach, inspiring countless young athletes with his encouragement, fairness, and passion for the game. His dedication to helping students grow—both on and off the field—left a lasting impact on generations of learners.

His unwavering commitment to education guided Russ to Upsala High School, where he initially took on the role of principal. He was also called back to Grey Eagle High School, where he served as the shared superintendent for both Upsala and Grey Eagle schools. Russ took great pride in his leadership roles and in his contributions to the Minnesota State High School League, where he continued to advocate for students and schools across the state.

A man of deep faith, Russ was a long-standing member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN, and was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala for 20 years prior, where he found fellowship, purpose, and lifelong friendships.

Russ is survived by his children: Andrew “Andy” Johnson of Detroit Lakes, MN; Jake Johnson of West Palm Beach, FL; and Ben Johnson of St. Louis, MO. He is also cherished by his grandchildren—Bria, Claudia, Cole, and Parker Johnson—who brought him immense joy. Russ is survived by his sister, Penny, and his sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson. In addition, he leaves behind a large extended family, including numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom were touched by his warmth and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Palma (Skomedal) Johnson, and by his siblings, Karen and Chuck.

Russ’s life was marked by kindness, dedication, and a profound commitment to others. His legacy lives on in the students he guided, the communities he strengthened, and the family he loved so dearly. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.