Russ Hofmann, 91, Cold Spring

October 31, 1926 - August 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Russ Hofmann age 91, who died Thursday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at 3:00 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning one hour prior to services in the church narthex.

Russ was born on October 31, 1926 in St. Cloud, MN to Rudolph and Catherine (Bresnahan) Hofmann. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1944. He served in the U.S Navy during WWII. Russ married Nita Rose Ruegemer in 1948. He worked with his dad and brothers at Wide Awake Cleaners and Shoe Repair. He was a graduate of the National Institute of Dry Cleaners. In 1959 he and Nita moved to Cold Spring and purchased the Cold Spring Cleaners. Russ married Rosemary Jeffries in 1987. He was the owner/agent for American Family Insurance in Cold Spring for 33 years before retiring in 1998. Russ was a charter member of the Rich-Spring Golf Course where he was a par golfer and held the Club Championship for many years. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish, the American Legion, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a retired member of the Cold Spring Fire Department, where he served as chief from 1973-1976.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Mike (Deb) Hofmann, Dave Hofmann, Nancy (Ken) Frie, Amy (Michael) Goebel; stepchildren, Michael Jeffries, Scott Jeffries, Kathy Conner; grandchildren, Chris and Chad Hofmann, Adam Frie, Kenna Gallus, Micaela and Nolan Goebel; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Monarski and Kay Thomey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Rudy and Tom, sister Glorianne Hyneman; and step-daughter, Julie Jeffries.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Park Community Foundation for the Firefighters Splash Pad. Russ’ family would like to thank Assumption Campus and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Russ.