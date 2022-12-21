Rush City Woman Charged with Mail Fraud, Money Laundering

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Rush City woman has been indicted for mail fraud and money laundering after participating in multiple schemes that defrauded people throughout the United States.

According to court documents, from 2016 through April 2022, 69-year-old Gayle Ferngren and others participated in a scheme to launder money that was stolen from victims throughout the United States, including the money from romance fraud scams and schemes to defraud Federal Pandemic Assistance Programs.

After receiving the stolen money, Ferngren kept a portion for herself and sent most of the funds to other scheme participants, including to individuals located overseas.

In total, Ferngren laundered at least $1.8 million in fraud proceeds.