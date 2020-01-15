Runnings to Start Hiring for new St. Cloud Store

ST. CLOUD -- Runnings has released more information about their plans to open a new store in East St. Cloud. We first told you about them buying the former Shopko building back in early December.

Runnings says a search will begin immediately to hire a Store Manager, Assistant, and Warehouse Receiving Manager. They will employ about 60 people when it opens in the fall. Job fairs are scheduled for this spring with the focus on hiring department managers, sales associates, and cashiers.

Runnings says they have a long history of buying vacant retail buildings and renovating them. Runnings was founded in 1947 and has grown from its early days as an automotive supply and farm store to a large general merchandise retailer.

When it opens, the St. Cloud store will be the company's 17th in Minnesota, and 55th overall.