Runnings Sets Opening Date for New St. Cloud Store

ST. CLOUD -- Runnings has set the opening date for its new St. Cloud store. A company spokesman says they're targeting Monday, September 21st for a soft opening.

When the store at 501 Highway 10 Southeast opens it will be Runnings 55th location. The retailer is based out of Marshall.

Runnings sells products like sporting goods, men and women’s clothing and footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn and garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. Runnings also sells hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories, as well as firearms.

Runnings bought the former Shopko building in December of last year. Shopko closed in May of 2019.