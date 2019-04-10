RULING: Rockville Violated State’s Open Meeting Law

ROCKVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Administration's Data Practices division has ruled the Rockville City Council has violated the state's Open Meeting Law.

A resident filed a complaint arguing the Rockville City Council violated two sections of the law. First, the Department of Administration found the city council did not provide adequate notice of the purpose for a special meeting on February 11th, 2019 to discuss cost-of-living increases.

Also, the council was found to have violated a different provision which requires the public packet to include all materials the council receives. The ruling indicated the councilors received the meeting minutes from that special meeting but it was not included in the public packet.

A message to Rockville City Administrator Martin Bode was not immediately returned.