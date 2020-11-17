Rueben “Ike” Joseph Friedmann, 66, St. Cloud

June 10, 1954 - November 9, 2020

Rueben “Ike” Joseph Friedmann passed away on November 9, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rueben, son of Victor and Auralia (Finneman) Friedmann, was born on June 10, 1954 in Eden Valley, MN. He was baptized in Eden Valley at Assumption Church and later baptized again by a pastor friend in St. Cloud in March of 2016. Rueben was united in marriage to Rita Kay Murphy in 1977 for five years. They were blessed with one son, Travis John Friedmann (Ike 3 as Rueben called him) on September 13, 1980. Rueben worked various small jobs for years before his medical conditions worsened and was no longer able to work. Rueben enjoyed spending his time playing cards, fishing, playing dice, watching football and baseball. He enjoyed going camping with his son. Rueben was well known for his sense of humor and his laughter. Rueben enjoyed playing softball for many years in leagues in Eden Valley, MN and Wisconsin.

He is survived by son Travis Friedmann of Moorhead, MN; brother Norbert (Patricia) Friedmann of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister Rosella (Richard) Boyer of Litchfield, MN; sister Ernadine (Marlin) Totz of St Augusta, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Friedmann, sister Irene Lemke and sister Loraine Klein.