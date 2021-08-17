Royalton Man Dies in Tree Trimming Accident

BIG LAKE -- A Royalton man died in a tree trimming accident.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 14,000 block of Sherburne County Road 35 in Big Lake Township.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 33-year-old Noah Ness was trimming trees, when the saw he was using touched a power line. Ness then fell to the ground.

He was airlifted to the University of Minnesota Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death.