Royalton Boy Hurt in Snowmobile Crash
ELMDALE TOWNSHIP -- A 7-year-old Royalton boy was hurt when he crashed his snowmobile on Saturday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the boy was riding with his parents and was driving his own machine when the crash happened.
The incident happened just after Noon in Elmdale Township.
The sheriff's office says the boy was heading west in the Highway 238 ditch when he hit a driveway approach and was thrown from the machine. The boy was taken to the hospital in Little Falls to be treated for a broken arm.
