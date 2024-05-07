Royal Noe, Jr., 39, Hillman

November 8, 1984 - May 5, 2024

attachment-Royal Noe loading...

Royal Noe, Jr. 39 year old resident of Hillman/Pierz died Sunday, May 5 as the result of automobile accident near Pine River. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Royal Noe, Jr was born on November 8, 1984 in Burlington, WI to Royal Noe, Sr. and Darcey Sommers. The family moved to Pierz when Royal jr. was two years old. He grew up and attended school in Pierz where, he received his GED. He was blessed with three children, Vanessa Say, Gabriel Say and Angel Zulke. He enjoyed spending time with his children and visiting his mom, sister, Jasmine Kimmons. He was a tree trimmer most of his adult life. Royal worked the following jobs throughout his life: meat packing plant in Long Prairie, IWCO in Little Falls and most recently as a tree trimmer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. Royal had a passion for collecting agates whenever he had a chance. Royal was always willing to help others whenever he could. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Vanessa Say, Gabriel Say, Angel Zulke; mother, Darcey (Bob) Jamma; father, Royal, Sr. (Rita) Noe; sister Jasmine Kimmons; brother, Michael Storkamp and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brian Sr, (Ruth) Noe; Carmella Eastman, Patrick Eastman, Anna Gerloff, Douglas Neville and Uncle, James Winters.