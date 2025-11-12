FOLEY (WJON News) -- A cause of death has been determined in the Roy Benn case.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Benn died as the result of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with water submersion. No evidence of foul play was found in Benn's death, and the case will be closed with the death being ruled accidental.

On August 13th, law enforcement recovered the body of Roy Benn from the Mississippi River in Sartell. He had been reported as missing from Benton County in September of 1967.

