Rox Win 6th Straight

The Rox won their 6th game in a row 6-2 in Rochester against the Honkers. St. Cloud had 3 hits and 2 RBIs from Jordan Barth, Caleb Ricketts added 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Andrew Pinckney had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI. Noah Myhre threw 6 2/3 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to get the win.

St. Cloud is 30 games above 500 and leads the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 5 games over Mankato. The Rox are 19-5 in the 2nd half. St. Cloud will play at Eau Claire tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.