Rox Walk It Off Saturday

The game that featured two first place teams had everyone on the edge of their seats thanks to great pitching from both teams. Saint Cloud would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a Jordan Barth rbi single to make it 1-0. They would on to the lead until the top of the eight when Duluth tied it at 1-1.

Saint Cloud's Jack Kelly would bring home the winning run in the 12th inning, making it Saint Cloud's second walk off this season. Saint Cloud's pitcher Trevor Koenig lasted 5 innings, allowed 1 hit, and struck out 5 batters.

The Rox 31-19 overall, and 11-4 in the second half, will finish up the two game series against Duluth on Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. Pregame starts at 3:35 pm with first pitch at 4:05. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.