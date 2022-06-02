Rox Top Loggers to Improve to 3-0

The St. Cloud Rox are 3-0 after a 16-6 win at La Crosse against the Loggers Wednesday night. St. Cloud scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and never trailed. Charlie Condon had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Josh Cowden, Brady Prewit, and Peyton Messenger each drove in 2 runs for the Rox.

Nathan Culley threw 6 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed for St. Cloud. The Rox will play at La Crosse again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.