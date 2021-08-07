Rox Rout Willmar, Twins Stun Astros in Extra Innings

The St. Cloud Rox got back in the win column against the Willmar Stingers and the Minnesota Twins pulled off a close win in extra innings on Friday.

The Rox topped Willmar 8-1. The game was tied up at one for nearly half the game until St. Cloud went off in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Bobby Goodloe led the way for the Rox with two runs. Hunter Dollander allowed eight hits and one run through six innings. Josh Gainer and Harrison Babbitt combined for one hit and no runs through the final three innings. The Rox improve to 45-15 and will travel to Duluth on Saturday to face the Huskies. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

The Twins squeaked out an overtime win 5-4 over Houston. The Astros took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and extended it to 3-0 in the fourth. Minnesota rallied in the fifth and sixth to tie it up 3-3. That score stood through the end of the ninth. Both teams scored in the tenth, forcing an eleventh inning. This time, only the Twins batted one in. Max Kepler led Minnesota with two RBIs. Bailey Ober threw five strikeouts, and allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings. The bullpen closed out the nearly four-hour game with three hits and no runs. The Twins improve to 47-63 and the Astros fall to 65-45. Minnesota now controls the series 2-0. The teams will play game three on Saturday. Tune into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON for pre-game coverage starting at 5:30 p.m.

