Rox Pound Honkers; 1 Win From Home Field Advantage

The St. Cloud Rox blew out Rochester 15-0 Monday night for their 47th win this season.  The Rox are just 1 win away from clinching the best record in the Northwoods League and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.  Andrew Pinckley had 3 hits, a home run and 6 RBIs and Jack Stiel had 2 hits, 4 runs scores a home run and 3 RBIs for the Rox.  The Rox knocked out 12 hits in the win.

St. Cloud is 23-8 in the 2nd half of the season and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 4 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato.  The Rox will host Rochester again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

 

