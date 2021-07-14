Rox Just Keep on Winning

The St. Cloud Rox downed the La Crosse Loggers 10-4 Tuesday night to improve to 7-1 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 4th inning, 3 in the 5th inning and 5 runs in the 6th inning. Otto Kemp had 3 hits, 3 runs scored a home run and 3 RBIs, Jordan Barth added 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs and Brice Mathews added 2 hits and 2 runs scored for the Rox.

Get our free mobile app

Dakota Hawkins threw the first 6 innings with 4 earned runs allowed to get the win. The Rox will play a day/night doubleheader at Mankato against the Moon Dogs today at 12:05, 11:35 a.m. pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM and tonight at 6:35, 6:05 pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.