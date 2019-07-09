Rox Fall To Rochester Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- The Rox lost 3-1 at home against Rochester Tuesday night to open what is now a 3-game series.

Rochester took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning with RBI singles from Kyler McMahon and Evan Barkley. St. Cloud cut the lead to 2-1 with Jack Kelly doubled in Landon Stephens in the bottom of the 2nd. Rochester extended to a 3-1 lead in the 3rd inning after a RBI double from Tristan Peterson. Jordan Barth went 3-4 and Stephens had 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox. Trae Robertson allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox are now 3-3 in the 2nd half of the season and 23-18 overall. They will play games 2 and 3 against Rochester at Mayo Field Wednesday. The first game today is to make up for rain out earlier this season. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 4:35 p.m.