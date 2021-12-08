St. Cloud Rox Announce 2022 Schedule

The St. Cloud Rox released its full schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Wednesday. The Rox will be playing their 11th season of baseball in the Northwoods League this summer at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud will open its season on the road on May 30th in Waterloo before heading to LaCrosse on June 1st. The home opener is set for Friday, June 3rd against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The Rox will have a new field manager this year in Brian Lewis, who takes over for David Bellamy. Bellamy was not able to come back for a second season due to his job at Washington State.

Lewis is a nine-year NWL veteran and had been LaCrosse's manager for the last six seasons. He is the fourth field manager in team history, joining Augie Rodriguez, Al Newman and Bellamy.

While the promotional schedule has yet to be released, the Rox are slated for five Friday night home games- and presumably fireworks nights- in 2022.

The Rox finished the 2021 season with a league-high 50 wins and reached the NWL Championship game to Traverse City.

Courtesy: St Cloud Rox