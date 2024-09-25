Ross W. Hartwig, 67, St. Cloud

December 22, 1956 - September 18, 2024

attachment-Ross Hartwig loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Ross William Hartwig, age 67. He died at this home in St. Cloud, MN on September 18, 2024. Reverend Marc Blakeslee of Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM at Benson Funeral Home, in St. Cloud.

Ross was born on December 22, 1956, in Jerome, ID, the son of Ralph and Phyllis (Ross) Hartwig. As a young child he moved with his parents to Forest City, MN and later to St. Cloud, MN where he attended school and eventually graduated from Apollo High School with the class of 1975. He then attended a year of college and worked various jobs. Ross worked at Bluestem Fulfillment for the last several years.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was a big sports fan, especially Vikings, and Twins. He was a very helpful, considerate, and compassionate neighbor who was always helping with snow removal, lawn care and other neighborhood needs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one brother, Brian Hartwig; and one brother-in-law Brian Nieland.

He is survived by his brother and sisters; Allyn (Betsy) Hartwig of Yelm, WA, Becky Nieland of St. Cloud, MN, and Patti (Tony) Fisher of Watkins, MN; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.