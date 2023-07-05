Ross Dress for Less Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A women's clothing store is planning on opening a new store location in St. Cloud.

Ross Dress for Less is going into the vacant space in the same complex as Lunds & Byerly's, Planet Fitness, and Pawn America. There's also a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change being built in the same parking lot.

There is a building permit for Ross Dress on file with the city for that location. WJON News has reached out to the company for more information, but they have not responded to our requests yet, so we don't have an opening date time frame just yet.

However, there are construction workers on site and work is being done.

According to their website, Ross Dress for Less was founded in 1982. They also have stores in Grand Forks, Sioux Falls, and Eau Claire. They say they are the nation's largest off-price retail chain.

They also say they give back to local communities through partnerships with the Boys and Girls Clubs.

