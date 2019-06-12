Ross A. Pederson, 37, St. Cloud

February 15, 1982 – June 7, 2019

Ross Allen Pederson, age 37, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN, and one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Burial will full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Ross was born February 15, 1982 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Dean and Kathryn (Anderson) Pederson. He married Natasha Chantyl Foley on August 19, 2011 in St. Cloud, MN. Ross serves in the United States Army Reserve with the 452nd Combat Support Hospital, Alpha Company. He was deployed to Afghanistan for one year with the Minnesota Army National Guard 650th Engineer Co. Ross was employed by St. Mary’s Nursing Center of Detroit Lakes, MN and for the past 5 years at Country Manor Health Care Center of Sartell, MN as a CNA/TMA. He was a member of Discovery Church. Ross will be remembered as kind, loving, dependable, and dedicated as well as a prankster. He would also throw out tidbits of wisdom and advice, and was quick to share a funny story about his children.

Survivors include his wife Natasha Pederson of St. Cloud, MN; son Conner and daughter Nasya; mother, Kathy Pederson of Detroit Lakes, MN; brother, Mike Pederson of Buffalo, MN; sister, Lauren (Travis) Lanoe of Ogema, MN; brother-in-law, Carl (Melissa) Grose of Little Falls, MN; sisters-in-law, Melvina Grose of Detroit Lakes, MN; Marilla (Aaron) Short of Midway, GA; god daughter, Bailey;grandparents; aunts and uncles; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Pederson; infant sister, Deanna; and grandpas, Milton and Malvin.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.