Roslyn G. Feia, 91, St. Cloud

January 26, 1933 - July 30, 2024

Roslyn Feia, 91 passed away on July 30, 2024 at Saint Benedicts Senior Community in Saint Cloud. There will be a private entombment at the Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud has been entrusted with arrangements.

Roslyn Gertrude Schwieters was born January 26, 1933 to Paul and Elsie (Kleve) Schwieters in Spring Hill MN. Her family moved to Rockville and she attended Cathedral High School. She was crowned Ms. Congeniality in her senior year of high school.

In adulthood Roslyn was a devoted loving mother to her five children. She had a wonderful way of finding and repurposing things that others discarded. She enjoyed listening to music, reading and putting together puzzles. Even though Roslyn enjoyed he solitude she cared for people deeply.

Roslyn is survived by her daughters, Shelli (Randy) Knopik of Seward, AK, Christy (Steve) Pahkala of Wasilla, AK, Mary Beth Feia-Johnson of St. Cloud and Annie (Tim) Bromenschenkel of St. Cloud; her daughter-in-law Beth Feia; her sister Mary Kay Kraemer of Avon ; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rebecca Feia; Son Tom Feia; Sister LouAnne Donabauer; brothers Lester and Jim Schwieters.