Rosemary H. Koshiol, 97, Watkins

May 2, 1926 - June 15, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Rosemary Hildegard (Zapf) Koshiol. She passed away peacefully at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, MN, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Reverend Glenn Krystosek will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Visitation will be from 3:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN and on Monday one hour prior to the funeral at the church in Paynesville. St. Louis Christian Women will pray the rosary on Monday at 10:15 A.M. in the church.

Rosemary was born on May 2, 1926 in Paynesville, MN, the daughter of Charles and Hildegard (Marx) Zapf. She grew up in Paynesville, where she graduated from Paynesville High School in 1944. She earned her Registered Nurse degree at the St. Cloud Hospital, through the Cadet Nurse Corps program. She was united in marriage to Milton B. Koshiol on October 6, 1947 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. They lived most of their married life in Paynesville where they raised their six children.

Rosemary worked as an R.N. at both the St. Cloud Hospital and Paynesville Hospital. She continued her nursing career as an in-home care giver for area residents.

Her hobbies included: bowling, golfing, gardening, downhill skiing, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards.

Rosemary was active in her community and church. She was a church organist, youth choir director, Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and on the board of directors for the Paynesville Area Historical Society. Rosemary was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 271.

In addition to her parents and husband Milton; she was preceded in death by one brother Elred; four sisters, Elaine, Rita, Valeria and Gemella; and one son-in-law, Tom Tchida.

She is survived by; her children, Chuck (Tiff) of Paynesville, Margaret Tchida (Al Gully) of St. Cloud, MN, Tom (Michelle Kelly) of Paynesville, Karen of Plymouth, MN, Jeannie (Mark) Bolke of New London, MN, and Donnie (Darcy) of Eden Prairie, MN; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.