Rosemary C. Ferber, 90, St. Cloud

September 4, 1928 – March 5, 2019

Rosemary Catherine Ferber, age 90, St. Cloud, MN died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Rosemary’s life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Rosemary was born September 4, 1928 in Sobieski, MN to John and Appolonia (Pikula) Plakut. She graduated from St. Cloud State College and taught in one room school houses throughout Minnesota. Rosemary married Albert P. Ferber on June 22, 1953 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Rosemary will be remembered mostly for her kind, generous and forgiving spirit. She enjoyed fishing and gardening at the lake. Flowers embellished Rosemary’s home and brought her great pleasure. Some of her greatest adventures were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rosemary also cherished reading books and traveling with family. Rosemary’s quick wit and ability to remember detail made her stories interesting, funny and unforgettable. She especially enjoyed reminiscing about growing up on the family farm by Sobieski, MN. Rosemary was a pillar of strength, a strong Catholic and faithful servant her entire life. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Survivors include children, Peter Ferber of St. Cloud, MN; Paul (JoAnn) Ferber of Eagan, MN; Margaret (Dean) Weiber of Fountain Hills, AZ; Jim Ferber of Sartell, MN; Mary Ferber of Hastings, MN; and Patricia Lowery of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Fr. Peter Plakut of Trappist Abbey, Carlton, OR; and Michael Plakut of Menomonee Falls, WI; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Albert on September 29, 1991, daughter, Jeannine Ferber, grandson Ben Lowery, five brothers, Carl, Walter, Leo, Joseph and Rev. Francis Plakut, and three sisters, Dorothy Ringwelski, Agnes Yanta and Sr. Dora Plakut.

Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey of Carlton, Oregon for masses for Rosemary and her family.